Bình Dương Province reports 19 additional cases of COVID-19

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The southern province of Bình Dương on Saturday reported an additional 19 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients in the province during the fourth wave to 74.
The new infections have not yet been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.
The new cases include 18 people at four enterprises in the province, including seven people from House Wares Ltd. Co in Thuận An City, seven people from Hiền Hòa Anh Ceramic Company in Tân Uyên Commune, three people from Bình Dương Water and Environment Joint Stock Company’s Wastwater Treatment Branch, and one foreign expert from Puku Vietnam Ltd. Co.
The remaining case is a recovered COVID-19 patient who tested positive again after completing seven days of quarantine at home in Thuận An City. — VNS
