Artists perform in video on environmental protection

The video Rừng (Jungle) sends messages about the natural world, wildlife and environmental protection. It features Meritorious Artist-theatre actor Thành Lộc, rapper Yono Bigboi, singer-musician Vũ Cát Tường and saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn. Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY — The natural world, wildlife and environmental protection are the themes of a video featuring Vietnamese performers on YouTube.

The video called Rừng (Jungle) features Meritorious Artist-theatre actor Thành Lộc, rapper Yono Bigboi and singer-musician Vũ Cát Tường.

Artists sing the theme song Rừng by Tường, accompanied by famous saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn. They sing in both Vietnamese and English.

Beautiful images of forests in Việt Nam are featured in the video.

Famous saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn performs in Rừng (Jungle), a music video that encourages young people to be involved in environmental protection. Photo courtesy of the producer

Actor Lộc talks about forest destruction, wild animal killing, and why and how young people are involved in environmental protection.

"Nature is destroyed when trees are cut down. We should work together to stop it," he said.

The video was released on June 5 and has attracted more than 513,000 views.

Lộc said: “I hope listeners will understand their duty to protect the environment when listening and watching our artists in the video."

Lộc, 59, began his love for theatre from his parents, late People's Artist Thành Tôn and Huỳnh Mai, who both played a key role in the development of the South's traditional theatre.

A freelance actor, Lộc has worked with State-owned and private drama troupes, appearing in more than 600 roles. He has appeared in 50 films and TV shows.

As a comedian, theatre and film actor, theatre director and producer, Lộc is known as a "stage magician" in the region. He has won several top prizes at national theatre festivals.

In 2000, he and his partner, Huỳnh Anh Tuấn, owner of IDECAF, a leading private drama troupe in HCM City, began a theatre programme for children called Ngày Xửa Ngày Xưa (Once Upon A Time).

The programme has offered more than 33 plays and more than 1,200 shows for 30,000 children and teenagers, including disadvantaged kids from open houses and shelters in the city and neighbouring provinces who have received free tickets. — VNS