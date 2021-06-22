App fostering green living becomes popular

HCM CITY — 'Green Point', an app developed by the CEO of Green Connect, Huỳnh Hạnh Phúc, to encourage environmental appreciation, has become popular.
Phúc said: "Green Point helps connect people who share the same interest in a green life. The other aim is to gradually increase people's focus on the environment."
The app was launched over a year ago with five main sections: Grey area alert, Green action, Green station, Green event, Green donation.
It provides information about environmental issues such as illegal trash dumps, environment-friendly lifestyles, list of places accepting recyclable trash, and others.
Green Point also allows people to join green activities, get GP points and donate them to green projects it lists.
Quỳnh Như, a student at the HCM Banking University, said: "This app is informative and easy to use. It frequently tells me about new green projects that need donations. I have traded my points for planting two new trees in Thanh Hóa Province under Gaia Nature Conservation's projects."
Green Point also supports social clubs and organisations and schools in hosting workshops and activities related to the environment.
Green Office along with Weather Plus has organised activities related to trash categorisation, plastic reduction, and others that have received a lot of positive responses.
One location it lists for people to take recyclable trash such as broken electronic gadgets, used batteries, milk cartons, and paper and get GP points is Green Point, 106 Nguyễn Văn Cừ Street, District 1.
Green Connect has an eco-system of apps related to green products and the environment. VNS
