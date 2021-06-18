Ambassador of Belarus to Việt Nam, Mr. Vladimir Goshin
On behalf of the Embassy of Belarus in Việt Nam I would like to congratulate the editorial board of the Việt Nam News on the 30th anniversary of its foundation and wish further impetuous development, bright and positive news as well as creative inspiration.
The Việt Nam News was the first printed periodical that I got to know closely after my arrival in Việt Nam as the Ambassador. And since then the Embassy has been regularly subscribing to the newspaper, which in my opinion is an important source of information. We highly appreciate the editorial office's position on prompt and honest coverage of the events in the country, current social, political, economic, humanitarian and other projects, including, for example, information on measures taken to combat against COVID-19.
In the contemporary world there are too many various fakes and unfair usage of information in political campaigns aimed at forming a false perception of reality in the interests of certain social groups or states. I would like to highlight the high level of professionalism of the Việt Nam News correspondents who have cooperated with the Embassy over the past few years. I sincerely express my appreciation to the external information service for objective publications about the events in the world and Belarus in particular.
Let the talent, creativity, competence and dedication of the Việt Nam News team continue to serve the noble mission and the peoples of Belarus and Việt Nam would always get only the latest and kind news about the relations between our two friendly countries.
