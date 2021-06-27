All four Vietnamese students win silver at International informatics Olympiad

The students are Ho Ngoc Vinh Phat, a 12th grader from Quoc Hoc – Hue High School for the Gifted in Thua Thien-Hue province; Truong Van Quoc Bao and Nguyen Hoang Vu, 11th graders from Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An province; and Le Quang Huy, a 12th grader from High School for the Gifted – University of Natural Science of Vietnam National University – Hanoi.

The International Olympiad in Informatics 2021, hosted by Singapore, attracted the participation of 351 students from 90 universities and territories.

This is the second year the contest has been organised in an online format. Vietnamese students competed on June 19, 22 and 25 at the University of Technology under the Vietnam National University-Hanoi.

The closing ceremony of this year's Olympiad will be held on June 28.

