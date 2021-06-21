AEON to contribute VNĐ25 billion to Vietnam Vaccine Fund

HCM CITY — AEON Group announced it would contribute VNĐ25 billion (US$1.08 million) to the Vietnam Vaccine Fund for COVID-19 Prevention, standing with the Government of Việt Nam in promoting COVID-19 vaccination for the community and labour force.
The move was part of the group's efforts in supporting governments of Southeast Asian countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to accelerate the purchase of vaccines and thereby help take measures against pandemic control and recover the economy.
"Vietnamese people are now making every effort to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, AEON Group decided to donate VNĐ25 billion to the Vietnam Vaccine Fund for COVID-19 Prevention. We hope that AEON's donation will support Việt Nam to realise the goal of early vaccination for all people," said Furusawa Yasuyuki, General Director of AEON Vietnam.
Yasuyuki added that AEON Group will continue to stand side by side with the community and Vietnamese Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, work with the government in realising the dual goals of “maintaining and developing the socio-economy” and “fighting against the pandemic” toward a sustainable future in Việt Nam.
Established officially in 2011, AEON Vietnam is operating in five retail business segments in Việt Nam, including Shopping Malls, General Merchandise Stores and Supermarket, Specialty Store, Supermarkets and E-Commerce. AEON Vietnam has expanded its business footprints in six provinces and cities nationwide, with three Shopping Malls, three General Merchandise Stores & Supermarkets, 29 Specialty stores, two Supermarkets, AEONEshop e-commerce site and AEON Regional Distribution Centre in HCM City. — VNS
