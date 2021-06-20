Additional 109 domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases recorded

Of the domestically-transmitted cases, 64 detected in Ho Chi Minh City, 22 in Bac Giang, 14 in Bac Ninh, three in Long An, two in Hoa Binh, two in Nghe An, one in Lao Cai and one in Hanoi.

By 12pm on June 19, Vietnam had confirmed 10,945 domestic infections and 1,675 imported COVID-19 cases.

The number of local infections since the fourth wave of outbreaks struck the country on April 27 reached 9,375, including 1,938 recoveries.

Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 415 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 100 twice and 71 thrice.

The MoH's Medical Service Administration reported that a total of 4,733 patients have been given the all-clear from the virus while the death toll related to the disease remained at 62.

An additional 249,915 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on June 18.

By 4pm on June 18, a total of 2,233,208 vaccine doses had been administered to prioritised people, of whom 105,856 had fully received two shots.

