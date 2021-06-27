75th COVID-19 death reported in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s 75th COVID-19 death was reported by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning. The patient was an 80-year-old man from HCM City.
Patient 9,779 tested positive for coronavirus on June 10 (after possibly contracting the virus from a member of his household who tested positive earlier). He was immediately brought to Tân Bình District Hospital before being transferred to HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases as his condition worsened with symptoms such as difficulty breathing and a high fever.
Prior to the virus he was suffering from hypertension, gout disease, Cushing’s syndrome and difficulty in moving around for years.
The cause of death was recorded as severe pneumonia cause by COVID-19 and septic shock. He was declared dead at 5am on Saturday. — VNS
