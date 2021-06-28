382 new community cases confirmed on Monday

Taking COVID-19 testing samples in central Hà Tĩnh Province. Hà Tĩnh reported 96 new community cases of COVID-19 from June 4 to June 28. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 391 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 382 community cases and nine imported that were quarantined upon arrival.

Among the 382 local cases, 340 were detected in centralised quarantine zones or lockdown areas.

HCM City recorded the highest number of new cases with 218, followed by Bình Dương Province (40 cases), Bắc Giang Province (26 cases) and Quảng Ngãi Province (20).

Cases were also recorded in Bắc Ninh, Nghệ An, Đồng Nai, Phú Yên, Hà Tĩnh, Long An, Bình Thuận, Lạng Sơn, Quảng Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hòa Bình, Đồng Tháp and Đắk Lắk provinces, as well as Đà Nẵng and Hải Phòng cities.

Authorities in Hà Tĩnh Province are tracing the epidemiological history of seven new cases that were reported on Monday evening.

The cluster in the central province’s Thạch Hà District was first traced from a couple, while the five other patients are their neighbours.

A total of 200 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Monday.

Thirteen localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Bạc Liêu, Điện Biên, Vĩnh Phúc, Hải Dương and Phú Thọ.

The country’s total caseload now stands at 16,041, with 6,519 recoveries and 76 deaths. — VNS