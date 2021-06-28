HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 391 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 382 community cases and nine imported that were quarantined upon arrival.
Among the 382 local cases, 340 were detected in centralised quarantine zones or lockdown areas.
HCM City recorded the highest number of new cases with 218, followed by Bình Dương Province (40 cases), Bắc Giang Province (26 cases) and Quảng Ngãi Province (20).
Cases were also recorded in Bắc Ninh, Nghệ An, Đồng Nai, Phú Yên, Hà Tĩnh, Long An, Bình Thuận, Lạng Sơn, Quảng Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hòa Bình, Đồng Tháp and Đắk Lắk provinces, as well as Đà Nẵng and Hải Phòng cities.
Authorities in Hà Tĩnh Province are tracing the epidemiological history of seven new cases that were reported on Monday evening.
The cluster in the central province’s Thạch Hà District was first traced from a couple, while the five other patients are their neighbours.
A total of 200 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Monday.
Thirteen localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Bạc Liêu, Điện Biên, Vĩnh Phúc, Hải Dương and Phú Thọ.
The country’s total caseload now stands at 16,041, with 6,519 recoveries and 76 deaths. — VNS
- 3 New Measles Cases Confirmed, Cobb County Exposure Possible
- WHO Reports 440,000 New Measles Cases Globally in 2019
- New rape cases in India see campaigners question efforts to combat sexual violence
- 3 more measles cases confirmed in Georgia county
- Final Fantasy 7 remake gets several new screenshots, Nomura confirms work has begun on the next part
- Vietnam keeps rate of new HIV cases lower 0.3%
- Binky Felstead makes first public appearance with new boyfriend after confirming romance
- No epidemic despite new plague case: China Daily editorial
- Top STEM Schools, Measles Cases, Child Sex Sting: News Nearby
- Orland CERT Team Looking For New Members
382 new community cases confirmed on Monday have 368 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.