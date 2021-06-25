305 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Friday

A medical worker gives a COVID-19 vaccine injection to a resident in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

HÀ NỘI — A total of 305 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, raising Việt Nam’s total since the start of the pandemic to 14,537, said the Ministry of Health.

Twenty-three of them are imported cases who were quarantined right after entering Việt Nam in HCM City, and Tây Ninh, Quảng Nam, Kiên Giang, Quảng Ninh and An Giang provinces.

The remaining 282 cases are domestic, including 161 in HCM City, 30 in Bình Dương Province, 22 in Bắc Giang Province, 22 in Long An Province, eight in Tiền Giang Province, six in Bắc Ninh Province, six in Nghệ An Province, five in Bình Thuận Province, five in Đà Nẵng City, three in Hải Phòng City and three in Hưng Yên Province.

Each of Gia Lai, Quảng Ninh, Phú Yên and Đồng Tháp provinces saw two, while Khánh Hòa, Lạng Sơn and Thái Bình provinces saw one each.

Thirteen provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days.

A total of 190 patients were given the all-clear on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,949. — VNS