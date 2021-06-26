26-year-old man dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine

- Hanoians hopeful of business recovery following new reopening
- Hà Tĩnh, Hải Phòng, Hải Dương re-open some businesses
- Doctors bring Việt Nam’s COVID-19 prevention role model to UN peacekeeping mission
- COVID-19 National vaccination campaign: safety first
- Vietnamese public support closing wildlife markets and ending deforestation
HÀ NỘI – A 26-year-old man died 39 hours after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, the Centre for Disease Control in Hà Nội has announced.
According to local health officials, the man received a dose of the vaccine at about 8am on June 20. At the time, his body temperature was 36.1 oC, blood pressure 130/80mmHg and heart rate 80bpm.
As all his vital signs were considered normal and he had no underlying health conditions, he received his dose of the vaccine and stayed for half an hour at the local health clinic for observation before going home.
Around 9.55pm on June 21, his family called the local clinic’s hotline and he was taken to Đông Anh General Hospital in a critical condition after fits of convulsion. He was pronounced dead around 11.15pm on the same day.
According to city health officials, the man received a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in a batch of 100 number ABX1466, with an expiration date of August 31, 2021. As of now, no other recipients have reported any side effects.
City authorities confirmed local health officials followed all protocols in the transportation and preservation of the vaccine batch. An official statement issued earlier today did not link the man’s death to the AstraZeneca vaccine as further studies must be conducted to find evidence of blood clotting and anaphylactic reaction in the deceased.
Earlier today, the health department in the southern province of Tiền Giang’s reported a COVID-19 related death.
Patient BN11793, age 61, who was a resident in Mỹ Tho City tested positive for the coronavirus on June 15 and was treated at the Field Hospital in Long Định. The woman was suffering from a number of underlying health conditions including Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.
The patient experienced difficulty breathing on Monday and was later transferred to Tiền Giang Provincial Field Hospital for treatment. The patient was pronounced dead around 1pm on the same day. – VNS
- 26-year-old Man Falls Off Cruise Ship Into the Gulf of Mexico—Coast Guard Search Underway
- 26-year-old man gives girlfriend's grandma the gift of life through liver transplant
- Partner, 26, appears in court accused of murdering 26-year-old mother-of-two hours after they went out on 'date night'
- Grieving S Club star Bradley McIntosh reveals the 21-year-old man killed in a horrific city centre stabbing this weekend was his cousin Andre Bent
- Florida Man in Custody After Almost Driving Into, Fighting 76-year-old Man in U.S. Postal Service Parking Lot
- 7-Year-Old Girl Dies In Houston Walmart Shooting
- Court remands man for allegedly killing 66-year-old-man
- 32-year-old man in Ghaziabad kills wife after being allegedly ‘threatened’ by her
- 23-year-old man killed in road accident
- Nick Knowles spotted on lunch date with 26-year-old PR girl after 'meeting on Twitter'
26-year-old man dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine have 507 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.