26-year-old man dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Outside of Đông Anh General Hospital. – VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI – A 26-year-old man died 39 hours after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, the Centre for Disease Control in Hà Nội has announced.

According to local health officials, the man received a dose of the vaccine at about 8am on June 20. At the time, his body temperature was 36.1 oC, blood pressure 130/80mmHg and heart rate 80bpm.

As all his vital signs were considered normal and he had no underlying health conditions, he received his dose of the vaccine and stayed for half an hour at the local health clinic for observation before going home.

Around 9.55pm on June 21, his family called the local clinic’s hotline and he was taken to Đông Anh General Hospital in a critical condition after fits of convulsion. He was pronounced dead around 11.15pm on the same day.

According to city health officials, the man received a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in a batch of 100 number ABX1466, with an expiration date of August 31, 2021. As of now, no other recipients have reported any side effects.

City authorities confirmed local health officials followed all protocols in the transportation and preservation of the vaccine batch. An official statement issued earlier today did not link the man’s death to the AstraZeneca vaccine as further studies must be conducted to find evidence of blood clotting and anaphylactic reaction in the deceased.

Earlier today, the health department in the southern province of Tiền Giang’s reported a COVID-19 related death.

Patient BN11793, age 61, who was a resident in Mỹ Tho City tested positive for the coronavirus on June 15 and was treated at the Field Hospital in Long Định. The woman was suffering from a number of underlying health conditions including Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

The patient experienced difficulty breathing on Monday and was later transferred to Tiền Giang Provincial Field Hospital for treatment. The patient was pronounced dead around 1pm on the same day. – VNS