220 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday

A medical worker gives a COVID-19 vaccination to a reporter in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

HÀ NỘI — A total of 220 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday raising the total number of patients in Việt Nam to 13,947, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Three of them are imported cases and were quarantined right after entering Việt Nam. Two in Tây Ninh Province and the other is in Tiền Giang Province.

The remaining 217 cases are domestic ones. As many as 152 are in HCM City, 23 in Bình Dương Province, 11 in Bắc Giang Province, seven in Nghệ An Province, six in Đà Nẵng City, five in Long An Province, four in Hưng Yên Province, four in Bắc Ninh Province, two in Lào Cai, two in Kiên Giang and one in Bắc Kạn Province.

Eighteen out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases over the last 14 days.

The MoH on Wednesday sent a letter to provinces and cities asking for tightened management for people returning from areas affected with COVID-19.

The MoH requires all people from provinces and cities that have recorded COVID-19 cases in the community to make honest medical declarations, take responsibility for the declared information to classify people facing high risk of the disease.

People in close contact with COVID-19 must be quarantined strictly based on MoH's regulations.

Those who have been to places where people with COVID-19 live, or returning from lockdown areas due to a case of COVID-19 must implement health monitoring and limit contact with people around, do not participate in crowded activities for 14 days.

If people have signs of fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing or loss of taste, they must immediately notify the nearest medical station for instructions on health management. — VNS