175 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday evening

The 175 new COVID-19 cases include three imported cases and 172 locally transmitted cases in Hồ Chí Minh City (43), Bình Dương (24), Tiền Giang (22), Đồng Tháp (21), Quảng Ngãi (21), Bắc Giang (12), Nghệ An (12), Long An (4), Đồng Nai (4), Bắc Ninh (2), Phú Yên (2), Bình Thuận (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Hưng Yên (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1); 137 of the local cases were detected in locked down or quarantined areas.
- Britain's coronavirus death toll jumps by 245 as official number of victims tops 41,000 and Northern Ireland records no new Covid-19 fatalities for the FOURTH day in a row
- The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Fred Upton says it is 'tragic' to see Americans reject masks, social distancing; Russia claims it will approve COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August
- The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Dems to GOP: Where is your COVID-19 bill?
- Trump tests GOP loyalty with election tweet and stimulus strategy
- FMIA: NFL Versus COVID Begins As Camps Open With Careful Optimism
- Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave
- The Pandemic Slams Main Street: ‘We’re Trying to Stay Alive’
- ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Tops Domestic Box Office During 18th Weekend Of Big Exhibition Pandemic Shutdown
- IL Headed For Reopening Reversal If Things Don't Change: Pritzker
