175 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Saturday

A medical worker sprays disinfectant around a COVID-19 patient’s house in Quảng Ngãi Province on Saturday. — Photo thongtinchinhphu

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported a total of 175 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 11 imported cases.

Of the domestic cases, 58 were in HCM City, 16 in Bắc Giang Province, 11 in Hưng Yên Province, 11 in Nghệ An Province, 10 in Phú Yên Province, eight in Đồng Tháp Province, seven in Hà Tĩnh Province, seven in Đà Nẵng City, six in Quảng Ngãi Province, five in Tây Ninh Province, five in Long An Province, five in Bắc Ninh Province, five in Bình Dương Province, two in Long An Province, two in Hải Phòng City, two in Hà Nội, one in Thái Bình Province and one in Cần Thơ City.

A total of 108 out of the 164 local cases were detected in quarantine centres or locked-down areas.

Of the two cases in Hà Nội, one is the direct contact of a previously confirmed case so was already quarantined. The epidemiological history of the other patient is being investigated.

Eleven imported cases have been quarantined immediately after entry in Quảng Ninh (4), Khánh Hoà (2), Kiên Giang (2), An Giang (1), Tây Ninh (1) and Hà Nội (1).

In addition, 188 people were given the all-clear from the virus today.

Việt Nam has confirmed a total of 13,515 domestic cases and 1,760 imported cases so far. The number of deaths is 74 while the number of recoveries has hit 6,137.

The number of new cases recorded since April 27 has hit 11,945, of which 3,363 patients have been announced as recovered.

There are 13 provinces that have not recorded new cases in the community for 14 days, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Bạc Liêu, Điện Biên, Đắk Lắk, Vĩnh Phúc and Hải Dương.

Early on Saturday morning, the health ministry announced a further 563 cases had been detected in HCM City the previous day. — VNS