145 new cases announced on Monday evening, 200 recoveries

145 new cases were detected in the past 6 hours, including 139 local ones in Hồ Chí Minh City (62), Quảng Ngãi (20), Bắc Giang (12), Đồng Nai (11), Bình Dương (8 ), Bắc Ninh (8 ), Hà Tĩnh (7), Bình Thuận (6), Hưng Yên (2), Hải Phòng (1), Đồng Tháp (1), and Đắk Lắk (1). Of these, 109 cases were found in quarantine or locked down areas.
200 patients were announced to have recovered.
