Women purchasing more electronics

HÀ NỘI — The percentage of women who buy electronic products online is nearly equal to that of men, according to an iPrice survey.

The percentage of women shopping for these items was 38 per cent in the first quarter of last year, while the percentage of women shopping on e-commerce sites for the products was 43 per cent in the first quarter of this year .

While more men said they shopped for electronic products online at 57 per cent in Q1, this figure decreased compared to the same period last year at 62 per cent.

The report also showed that there is a change in the shopping age group of women. Specifically, the percentage of women aged 35-44 and 45-54 who purchased the items in this category online increased by 4 per cent in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year. In addition, the older age group from 55 to 64 also had a slight increase of 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the group of younger female consumers aged 25-34 saw a sharp decrease of 10 per cent year-on-year.

Experts said this change might be due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year when many people worked from home. Therefore, the proportion of consumers in general and office women in this age group, in particular, tended to purchase electronic products for working and living at home.

The survey also showed shopping on mobile devices grew 4 per cent. Consumers were more likely to purchase electronic products on mobile devices than on computers and tablets.

Up to 80 per cent of consumers decided to shop on mobile devices in the first quarter this year, while the figures for computers and tablets were 18 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. These rates in the first quarter of last year were 76 per cent on mobile, 22 per cent on desktop, and 2 per cent on tablet. — VNS