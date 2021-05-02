Woman working at a bar tests positive for COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — A 28-year-old woman living in Hà Nội's Hoàng Mai District tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
She had been working at Sunny Bar in northern Vĩnh Phúc Province when she came into close contact with a Chinese expert who earlier tested positive for the virus.
He was part of a group of five Chinese experts who work at a mineral company located in Tân An Ward, Nghĩa Lộ Town in Yên Bái.
Although quarantined on arrival, the man tested positive when he returned to his homeland.
After completing a mandatory quarantine period from April 9 to 23 in Vĩnh Phúc, the expert visited a number of places in the province including Bảo Yến Hotel in Nghĩa Lộ Town and Hải Chấn Hamlet in Văn Chấn District.
As well as the woman working in the bar, the Centre for Disease Control of Vĩnh Phúc Province and National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology have reported five more positive cases related to the Chinese patient.
Further testing is being conducted to confirm the cases.
The health ministry requested anyone who visited Sunny Bar in Đồng Sơn Urban Area in Vĩnh Phúc Province from April 23 to 30 to contact healthcare facilities and COVID-19 hotlines.
Meanwhile, the ministry is seeking passengers who travelled on Vietnam Airlines Flight VN7161 departing from Hà Nội at 2.20pm on April 27 and arriving in Đà Nẵng at 3.46pm; and Flight VN160 leaving Đà Nẵng at 10.46am on April 29 and arriving in Hà Nội at 12.10pm the same day.
All of those people must contact hotlines of the health ministry (1900.9095), the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control (0969.082.115 or 0949.396.115), Vĩnh Phúc Province Centre for Disease Control (0966.409.365) and Đà Nẵng Centre for Disease Control (0905.108.844), and make health declarations at tokhaiyte.vn as well as monitor their health conditions. — VNS
