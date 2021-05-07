VN talks defence relations with Canada and Laos

Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Văn Giang talks over phone with Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Văn Giang had phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Harjit Singh Sajjan on Thursday.

They said bilateral defence co-operation has grown toward effectiveness, with both sides implementing their memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the collaboration and achieving encouraging outcomes in training, peacekeeping and maritime security.

Sajjan lauded Việt Nam's role in ASEAN, as well as the bloc's role in leading and fostering the establishment of multilateral security co-operation mechanisms.

He also took the occasion to commend the efforts of the Vietnamese Government and army in COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Giang said the new leaders of Việt Nam will press ahead with the nation's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification as well as defence policy of peace and self-defence, contributing to regional and global peace.

He said Việt Nam wants to enhance relations with Canada on the basis of equality and mutual benefits.

Both ministers agreed to further bilateral defence engagements in existing areas in line with the MoU with a focus on delegation exchange, dialogue, consultation, training, defence industry, peacekeeping, and marine security. They also mentioned joint research regarding possibilities for the sides to co-operate in military medicine to combat COVID-19.

On the same day, Giang held phone talks with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath.

The two ministers noted that amid the complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic, national defence co-operation between the two countries was still actively implemented, focusing on areas such as border management, training for officials, providing health check-ups and treatment and support in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Minister Chansamone thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for sending experts and medical equipment to help Laos fight COVID-19.

Minister Giang said Việt Nam would strive to help Laos overcome difficulties and soon resume normal life for people. The Party, State and People's Army of Việt Nam attached great importance to the special solidarity and comprehensive co-operation with Laos with national defence co-operation one of the top priorities, he said. — VNS