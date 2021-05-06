Vietnamese students to take part in ISEF

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the fair was held online in the USA.

This year, Vietnamese students sent seven projects to compete in the contest.

All of the projects won the first prize at the national high school Science and Engineering Fair for the 2020-2021 academic year, which was organized in Thua Thien – Hue province.

ISEF 2021 drew the participation of 2,000 contestants with 1,500 projects from more than 80 countries and territories around the world.

The contest has a total prize value of over USD 5 million in the form of scholarships, internships and awards.

Translated by Chung Anh