Vietnamese students to take part in Intel ISEF

Four Vietnamese students, Kim Thanh Vu and Dinh Thi Thu Ha (from Da Ten High School in Lam Dong Province), Doan Thi Xuan Phuong (from Duc Trong School in Lam Dong Province), and Nguyen Van Ha Uy (from Le Quy Don School in Danang City), are now taking part in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) held in San Jose, California, USA, from May 9 th to 14 th .

They will present three topics related to treating organic garbage, using toads to kill insects, and developing a mathematical problem, respectively.

They had fought off stiff competition from the country's 71 students with 37 topics in a competition held in Lam Dong.

The annual event, the world's largest pre-college science competition, draws the participation of more than 1,600 students from 59 countries, regions and territories with 1,200 scientific topics.

Many prizes, worth of more than USD 4 million, will be given to winners.

Source: TP

Translated by Duy Minh