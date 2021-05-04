Vietnamese PM set to attend ‘Future of Asia’ forum

Speakers will join the 26th International Conference on “The Future of Asia” this year. — Photo Courtesy of Nikkei Inc.

HÀ NỘI — One of the most important global conferences in Asia, the 26th International Conference on ‘The Future of Asia’, will be held on May 20 and 21 and streamed live from Japan’s capital Tokyo and Viet Nam’s Government leader is expected to attend.

Video archives will also be available.

The conference organised by Japanese media firm Nikkei Inc is an international gathering where political, economic and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region offer their opinions frankly and freely on regional issues and the roles of Asia in the world.

The event, held yearly since 1995, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's conference, titled ‘Shaping the post-COVID era: Asia's role in the global recovery’ brings together leaders in Asia including former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, Thai Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Indian External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is also expected to attend the conference.

During the conference, discussions will focus on how Asia can enter a new era during this time of uncertainty when the coronavirus outbreak is changing the shape of Asia.

Amid anxiety over the spread of the virus, populism and authoritarianism are rising. Some people worry that democracy is receding.

Some have asked if Asian leaders can pave the way for the post-COVID era while preserving the principles of peace, stability and diversity.

Will they be able to work on international issues such as overcoming future pandemics?

Besides political leaders' speeches, experts are also invited to talk about issues including the topic on Asia and the new US administration, international co-operation to fight the pandemic and innovation in the COVID-19 era. — VNS