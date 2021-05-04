Vietnamese PM set to attend ‘Future of Asia’ forum

HÀ NỘI — One of the most important global conferences in Asia, the 26th International Conference on ‘The Future of Asia’, will be held on May 20 and 21 and streamed live from Japan’s capital Tokyo and Viet Nam’s Government leader is expected to attend.
Video archives will also be available.
The conference organised by Japanese media firm Nikkei Inc is an international gathering where political, economic and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region offer their opinions frankly and freely on regional issues and the roles of Asia in the world.
The event, held yearly since 1995, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's conference, titled ‘Shaping the post-COVID era: Asia's role in the global recovery’ brings together leaders in Asia including former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, Thai Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Indian External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is also expected to attend the conference.
During the conference, discussions will focus on how Asia can enter a new era during this time of uncertainty when the coronavirus outbreak is changing the shape of Asia.
Amid anxiety over the spread of the virus, populism and authoritarianism are rising. Some people worry that democracy is receding.
Some have asked if Asian leaders can pave the way for the post-COVID era while preserving the principles of peace, stability and diversity.
Will they be able to work on international issues such as overcoming future pandemics?
Besides political leaders' speeches, experts are also invited to talk about issues including the topic on Asia and the new US administration, international co-operation to fight the pandemic and innovation in the COVID-19 era. — VNS
- Malaysia PM says small countries need trade protection, urges TPP 'renegotiation'
- Modi in China tomorrow: Excited to lead delegation for India’s first-ever SCO summit as full member, says PM
- CPEC’s role in generating prosperity, cooperation and peace in Central Asia
- How PM Narendra Modi's Three-Nation Tour Asserts India's Position as an Indo-Pacific Leader
- Bangladesh expects CSACF cooperation in inclusive development in South Asia and China
- Top insurance figures to speak at Abir forum
- Kuwaiti Prime Minister sees 'bright future ahead' for Arab-German ties
- Asia O'Hara, Kameron Michaels and Eureka O'Hara get revealing after 'Drag Race' finale
- Indian PM Modi places South-east Asia at centre of the Indo-Pacific
- Companies in the Engineering and Construction Industry Must Act Now to Avoid Future Disruption
- The fate of Huntsville's musical future starts here
- India, Singapore's Relationship the 'Warmest and Closest': PM Narendra Modi
Vietnamese PM set to attend 'Future of Asia' forum have 435 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.