Vietnamese football players prepare for World Cup qualifier

Despite being at the top of Group G, Vietnam will be in a dangerous situation if it only gets second place after the end of the second qualifying round of the 2020 World Cup, because of the withdrawal of the North Korean team.

The leader of the Vietnamese national football squad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nguyen Sy Hien, who is chairman of the National Coaching Committee, said that defender Doan Van Hau has fully recovered and is capable of playing for Vietnam at the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

After testing negative for Covid-19, the Vietnamese team had their first training session in the UAE on the evening of May 27.

Before the training session, Coach Park Hang Seo had a long discussion with the whole team. The Korean coach asked all members to have the highest concentration in the upcoming games.

The team will play a friendly match against Jordan on May 31 before the three official matches against Indonesia, Malaysia and the UAE.

Currently, the Vietnamese team is leading Group G with 11 points, followed by Malaysia (9 points), Thailand (8 points), the UAE (8 points), and Indonesia (0).

After the North Korean team withdrew due to concerns about the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, the World Football Federation (FIFA) has adjusted the scoring method. Accordingly, FIFA abrogated the results of the previous 5 matches of North Korea against teams in Group H.

The schedule for the remaining groups will take place as usual, with the 8 top teams to get cards to the 3rd qualifying round next year. However, the way to select the 4 best runner-up teams has changed little. To ensure fairness with the second team of Group H, the results of the second-placed teams and the fifth-placed team will be abrogated.

According to the rules, FIFA will consider the order by score, goal difference, total number of goals, fair-play score (based on the number of penalty cards). The final option is a draw to choose the winning team.

