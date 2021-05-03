Vietnamese Defense Ministry assists Laos in COVID-19 fight

The event was chaired by Deputy Director and Chief of Staff of the General Department of Logistics Major General Nguyen Hung Thang.

Amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic in Laos, the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense decided to present medical supplies to and send medical experts to the Laos People's Army in support of its effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The move aims to deepen the special solidarity between the two peoples and two militaries, contributing to promoting the Vietnam-Laos relationship.

This time, the Vietnamese Defense Ministry will present 5,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 antibacterial cloth face masks, 5,000 protective clothes, 500kg of chloramine B, 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, and 1,000 test kits, worth more than VND 2.7 billion. In addition, the Vietnamese ministry will also send four medical experts from military hospitals in Northern Vietnam to the country for the mission.

During the time in Laos, the Vietnamese medical experts are expected to equip Lao medical workers with methods of diagnosing, testing, and treating COVID-19 cases as well as measures to clean and sterilize the environment.

Speaking at the event, General Thang asked the experts to actively share experiences with their Lao peers and provided them with COVID-19 prevention and control methods that have been proven effectively in Vietnam.

Thang requested the group to strictly obey regulations on working in foreign countries and ensure absolute safety. After finishing missions, they should be quarantined as regulated by the Health Ministry.

As planned, the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense will hand over medical supplies to Laos on May 3 at the Cau Treo International Border Gate in Ha Tinh province.

Translated by Tran Hoai