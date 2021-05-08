Vietnamese, Cuban Foreign Ministers hold phone talks

Son congratulated the success of the eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) from April 16-19 and the Cuban Foreign Minister on his re-election as a Politburo member.

He wished that the two foreign ministries would continue working closely together to further tighten bilateral friendship and collaboration.

The Vietnamese minister reiterated Vietnam's consistent policy of staying united with Cuba and strongly supporting the United Nations General Assembly's resolutions requesting an end to embargo on Cuba.

Parrilla, for his part, thanked Vietnam for providing invaluable support for Cuba over the past years and spoke highly of Vietnam's role as rotating President of the United Nations Security Council in January 2020 and April 2021.

Both sides agreed to deliver on commitments reached by the two nations' leaders, including those made during phone talks on May 5 between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and First Secretary of the CPC Miguel Diaz-Canel, facilitate high-level visits when conditions allow, firstly maintaining all-level exchanges via phone talks and teleconferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides will optimize existing cooperation frameworks and mechanisms to improve the efficiency of bilateral economic, trade and investment ties while carrying out bilateral agendas 2021, including increasing the sharing of information, experience and consultations on issues of shared concern, and offering mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums to which the two nations are members.

Source: VNA