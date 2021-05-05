Vietnamese cinema needs new scripts that ‘access people’s emotions’

Only films that reflect people’s aspirations and reality of life and move the public can free the film industry from the current impasse and crisis.
People’s Artist Tu Long admits that the never went to the cinema until he saw the movie "Bo Gia" (Old Father) by Tran Thanh which was released in early March and soon dominated the box office.
The film stirred up the community with some feeling touched, and others thinking it was not that excellent. Regardless, Old Father is undeniably a rare Vietnamese film that attracted huge audiences into theatres.
''Frankly speaking, I haven’t been to movie-houses since I was a child. However, the charisma of Old Father has made me come round to frequenting the cinema now," said People’s Artist Tu Long. Despite the movie's use of dialogue overshadowing visual expression, he experienced the afterglow that lingers in the hearts of audiences that have seen the film.
An unprecedented 5 million people saw Old Father in March.
Where does its charisma lie?
- Vietnam needs new growth drivers to consolidate economic recovery: WB
- Happy or infuriated? Handy new chart reveals how 32 emotions appear from behind a mask as new laws force shoppers to wear face coverings
- AEON tells Vietnamese firms seeking to increase exports to Japan to up their game
- Vietnamese firms to promote exports to Southeast Asia
- What Demi Moore Hopes Her New Erotic Podcast ‘Dirty Diana’ Will Teach People About Sex (Watch)
- Vietnamese exporters of farm produce face tougher standards in China
- Concern Grows In New Jersey After Thousands Of New COVID-19 Cases Reported; A ‘Match Waiting To Hit The Powder Keg’
- Concern grows in New Jersey after thousands of new coronavirus cases reported
- 'DOTS' is right on the dot, with its story of 10 emotionally isolated people
- Civil Rights Drama ‘Chicago ’66’ Wins Inaugural Tirota/Finish Line Social Impact Script Competition
- Anubhav Sinha Quits Bollywood, Urges Filmmakers To Move Towards Indian Cinema
- Free English classes for Vietnamese community in Singapore amid pandemic
Vietnamese cinema needs new scripts that 'access people's emotions' have 328 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at May 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.