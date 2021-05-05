Vietnamese cinema needs new scripts that ‘access people’s emotions’

Only films that reflect people’s aspirations and reality of life and move the public can free the film industry from the current impasse and crisis.

People’s Artist Tu Long admits that the never went to the cinema until he saw the movie "Bo Gia" (Old Father) by Tran Thanh which was released in early March and soon dominated the box office.

The film stirred up the community with some feeling touched, and others thinking it was not that excellent. Regardless, Old Father is undeniably a rare Vietnamese film that attracted huge audiences into theatres.

''Frankly speaking, I haven’t been to movie-houses since I was a child. However, the charisma of Old Father has made me come round to frequenting the cinema now," said People’s Artist Tu Long. Despite the movie's use of dialogue overshadowing visual expression, he experienced the afterglow that lingers in the hearts of audiences that have seen the film.

An unprecedented 5 million people saw Old Father in March.

Where does its charisma lie?