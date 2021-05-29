Vietnam to purchase Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

During the meeting, both sides discussed the possibility and conditions of Moderna's supply of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam.

Minister Nguyen Thanh Long proposed that Zuellig Pharma supply the vaccine to Vietnam as soon as possible at the most reasonable price in order to respond to the pandemic promptly and effectively.

The Zuellig Pharma representatives said they would soon discuss Long's proposal with Moderna.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization under the World Health Organisation has issued interim recommendations for use of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19 in people aged 18 and older.

The vaccine has also been approved by the European Medicines Agency for use across the European Union.

Vietnam has reached agreements with AstraZeneca, COVAX Facility and Pfizer/BioNTech to supply approximately 110 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use.

The MoH said it is seeking deals with other vaccine manufacturers to get access to diverse sources of supply, and Moderna of the US, Sputnik V of Russia and Sinopharm of China are among those on the list.

According to experts, with a population of nearly 100 million Vietnam should acquire at least 150 million doses of vaccines to inoculate its people in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

Vietnam has launched its national COVID-19 vaccination campaign since March, using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, approximately 1.1 million doses have been administered, and most recipients are healthcare workers, soldiers, policemen, on-duty staff at quarantine sites, and senior citizens aged 65 and beyond with chronic diseases.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus recurred in Vietnam in late April and it has so far spread to 33 cities and provinces across the country, with nearly 3,600 cases confirmed.