Patients 2940-2942 are related to “patient 2899” in the northern province of Ha Nam. The three new patients are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases 2 in Hanoi.
Patients 2929-2939 are Vietnamese returned from Japan, UAE, Canada and Romania. They were quarantined upon arrival and are being treated at different hospitals.
Vietnam has recorded 16 new local cases since Thursday. Most of the new cases are linked to patient 2899, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ha Nam after completing his mandated two-week quarantine in Da Nang where he tested negative three times.
Nearly 510,000 people have been vaccinated as of Saturday.
Vietnam has recorded 2,942 Covid-19 cases to date, including 2,549 recoveries and 35 deaths.
- Vietnam records zero COVID-19 cases with 264 recoveries
- Laos records no new COVID-19 cases for 40 straight days
- Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases in community for 37 days
- Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient
- Global vaccine organization hails Vietnam’s success against Covid-19
- Vietnam reports four imported COVID-19 cases, including flight attendants
- Another Covid-19 relapse case recovers in Vietnam
- No new COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam on May 23 morning
- Covid-19 under control in Vietnam despite waves of infected returnees: expert
- Another Covid-19 relapsed patient recovers in Vietnam
- Vietnam stands firm amid Covid-19 outbreak
- HCMC to screen all flu patients for Covid-19
Vietnam records 14 more Covid-19 cases have 206 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at May 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.