Vietnam records 14 more Covid-19 cases

Patients 2940-2942 are related to “patient 2899” in the northern province of Ha Nam. The three new patients are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases 2 in Hanoi.

Patients 2929-2939 are Vietnamese returned from Japan, UAE, Canada and Romania. They were quarantined upon arrival and are being treated at different hospitals.

Vietnam has recorded 16 new local cases since Thursday. Most of the new cases are linked to patient 2899, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ha Nam after completing his mandated two-week quarantine in Da Nang where he tested negative three times.

Nearly 510,000 people have been vaccinated as of Saturday.

Vietnam has recorded 2,942 Covid-19 cases to date, including 2,549 recoveries and 35 deaths.