Vietnam always treasures special ties with Cuba: Party chief

He made the affirmation during his phone talks on May 5 with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

The Vietnamese Party chief affirmed the consistent solidarity between the two Parties, States, and people for the just cause of the Cuban Party, State, and people and objecting sanctions and hostile policies against Cuba.

The sound relations between the two Parties lay a political foundation, and play an important role in boosting relations between the two countries, he said, adding that Vietnam stands ready to share renewal experience with Cuba.

He suggested the two sides work closely to effectively carry out high-level agreements to develop the Vietnam – Cuba relationship into a deep, practical, and sustainable fashion.

During the talks, Trong congratulated the CPC on its successful organization of the 8th National Party Congress, and Diaz-Canel on his election as the First Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

He expressed his strong belief that the CPC will continue to lead the Cuban people to overcome formidable challenges and realize the goals set at the 8th National Party Congress so as to build a prosperous and sustainable socialist nation.

Conveying his regards to former First Secretary of the CPC Raul Castro, Trong spoke highly of the latter's contributions to the Cuban people's revolutionary cause as well as the special Vietnam-Cuba friendship.

The Vietnamese Party, State, and people always respect Cuba's support for Vietnam during the struggle for liberation in the past and the process of national construction in the past six decades, the leader stressed.

Diaz-Canel, for his part, described the phone talks as a vivid illustration for the special and faithful friendship between the two nations.

He said the CPC's new leadership will do their utmost to consolidate and develop the Vietnam – Cuba relations, which were established and nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and President Fidel Castro.

He also informed the Vietnamese leader about Cuba's progress to update the socialist socio-economic development model despite difficulties caused by embargo and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diaz-Canel congratulated Vietnam's recent achievements and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for assisting their Cuban counterparts in the past years.

He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will successfully realize the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, as well as the goal of wealthy people and a strong, democratic, equitable and civilized country.

Trong took the occasion to invite Diaz-Canel and Raul Castro to visit Vietnam. Diaz-Canel also conveyed Cuban Party and State leaders' invitation to Trong to pay a visit Cuba at a suitable time.

Source: VNA