Việt Nam sees 40 new local COVID-19 infections, including 11 at National Cancer Hospital

National Cancer Hospital’s Tân Triều facility under lockdown starting Friday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The health ministry confirmed 40 domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections on Friday evening, including 11 at the National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital) in Hà Nội, 10 of whom were reported earlier in the day .

Seven patients under treatment at the Tân Triều facility of the hospital along with four relatives of patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the ministry.

Three facilities of the hospital in Hà Nội, the largest cancer hospital in the country, with about 5,000 people – including staff, patients, carers and service workers – were ordered to quarantine at the hospital early on Friday morning until further notice.

Hà Nội also recorded nine more patients in Thường Tín District – including one-year-old and eight-year-old girls. Two of the nine likely caught the virus from coronavirus-positive Chinese experts at the same hotel during a visit to the central city of Đà Nẵng in late April, and seven of their direct contacts are now positive to the virus.

They are now treated at the Kim Chung facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội, the frontline hospital for treating COVID-19 patients, which was placed under lockdown for two weeks since yesterday after a cluster of cases was reported here.

Hà Nội today reported three more cases at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases , including two medical workers and one relative of a patient, bringing the total cases to 41 (among the 800 present at the hospital when it went under lockdown), in addition to another 39-year-old woman in Hà Đông District who had recently been in the hospital to take care of a patient there.

The northern provinces of Phú Thọ, Nam Định and Hưng Yên respectively recorded one, one and four cases of COVID-19, all connected to the tropical diseases hospital's cluster.

The central province of Nghệ An also recorded one case connected to the hospital.

Hải Dương, Hà Nam and Điện Biên Provinces each reported one new case related to previously confirmed patients.

Vĩnh Phúc Province posted one new case, a 19-year-old woman originally from Hà Giang Province, from the Sunny Bar outbreak, which is also related to the Chinese expert. Genetic sequencing previously confirmed the patients connected to this outbreak carry the Indian variant of the virus (B.1.617.2), suggesting the strong possibility that the Chinese experts got the virus from the same hotel they were quarantined at (Như Nguyệt 2 in Vĩnh Phúc) after arrival in the country about the same time as other Indian experts who were found positive for the virus.

The central city of Đà Nẵng reported four new cases related to the New Phương Đông (New Oriental) bar in Hải Châu District, and one who is a direct contact of a previously confirmed patient.

Combined with the six imported COVID-19 cases – including two returning Vietnamese arriving in HCM City, two returning Vietnamese in Đà Nẵng, one returning Vietnamese in Quảng Trị, and one Indonesian patient in Bình Thuận, all quarantined upon arrival, Việt Nam's total caseload has reached 3,137.

A total of 2,560 patients have recovered, and among the patients currently under treatment, 76 have tested negative for the virus.

A total of 42,293 people who have either come into contact with confirmed cases or arrived in the country from overseas are currently in quarantine. — VNS