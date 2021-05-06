Việt Nam always treasures special ties with Cuba: Party chief

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng holds phone talks with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches much importance to and wants to deepen its special friendship with Cuba, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng has said.

He made the statement during phone talks on Wednesday (Hanoi time) with the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

The Vietnamese Party chief affirmed the consistent solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples for the just cause of the Cuban Party, State and people and objecting sanctions and hostile policies against Cuba.

Sound relations between the two Parties lay a political foundation, and play an important role in boosting relations between the two countries, he said, adding that Việt Nam is ready to share its experience with Cuba.

He suggested the two sides work closely to carry out high-level agreements to develop the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship in a deep, practical and sustainable fashion.

During the talks, Trọng congratulated the CPC on its successful 8th National Party Congress and Diaz-Canel on his election as the First Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

He expressed his belief that the CPC will continue to lead the Cuban people to overcome challenges and realise goals set at the 8th National Party Congress to build a prosperous and sustainable socialist nation.

Conveying his regards to former First Secretary of the CPC Raul Castro, Trọng spoke highly of the latter's contributions to the Cuban people's revolutionary cause as well as the special Việt Nam-Cuba friendship.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people always respect Cuba's support for Việt Nam during the struggle for liberation in the past and the process of national construction in the past six decades, the leader stressed.

Diaz-Canel, for his part, described the phone talks as a vivid illustration of the special and faithful friendship between the two nations.

He said the CPC's new leaders will do their utmost to consolidate and develop Việt Nam-Cuba relations, which were established and nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Fidel Castro.

He also informed the Vietnamese leader about Cuba's progress to update the socialist socio-economic development model despite difficulties caused by the embargo and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diaz-Canel congratulated Việt Nam on its recent achievements and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for assisting their Cuban counterparts over the years.

He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will realise the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, as well as the goal of creating wealthy people and a strong, democratic, equitable and civilised country.

Trọng took the occasion to invite Diaz-Canel and Raul Castro to visit Việt Nam. Diaz-Canel also conveyed the Cuban Party and State leaders' invitation to Trọng to visit Cuba at a suitable time. — VNS