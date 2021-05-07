VAVA, Army Corps 12 coordinate to disseminate AO/dioxin victims-related information

The event was co-hosted by VAVA President Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Rinh and Deputy Commander of Army Corps 12 Senior Colonel Nguyen Phuc Hau.

Speaking at the conference, General Rinh briefed participants on VAVA's remarkable activities this year and key events to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Vietnam, including the 4th congress to honor AO/dioxin victims with outstanding achievements, an international seminar on AO-related diseases and treatment, and a meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the AO disaster in Vietnam.

Also, he added that the leadership of Army Corps 12 should direct relevant agencies and units to boost the dissemination of information about the AO disaster and great efforts of the Party, the State, and Army Corps 12 in overcoming post-war toxic chemical consequences while working with military hospitals and medical establishments to conduct social activities to help AO/dioxin victims, namely providing them with free medical examinations, health counseling, and medicines.

Moreover, in the coming time, functional units of Army Corps 12 will coordinate with associations for AO/dioxin victims at all levels and the Truong Son – Ho Chi Minh Trail Traditional Association to provide AO/dioxin victims with more gratitude houses and gifts.

On behalf of Army Corps 12, Colonel Hau affirmed that the unit will closely work with other relevant units to effectively carry out activities in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the AO disaster in Vietnam.

Translated by Quynh Oanh