UK delegation works with Foreign Relations Department

The move aimed to promote mutual understanding between the UK and Vietnam, and look for opportunities for future cooperation, contributing to further developing defense cooperation between the two countries.

During the event, representatives of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense (MND) discussed with the UK side and proposed to promote cooperation in many fields, such as UN peacekeeping operations, defense industry, coast guard, navy and defense strategy research.

Results of the discussion will be submitted to the Vietnamese MND leaders so as to build suitable cooperation contents and make preparation for a teleconference at the Deputy Defense Minister level and the upcoming fourth Vietnam – UK Defense Policy Dialogue.

Translated by Song Anh