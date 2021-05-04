Traffic infrastructure set to meet freight transport demand of 4.4 billion tonnes

According to the ministry's Transport Development and Strategy Institute, the sector has recorded breakthrough progress in recent times, with investment being channelled into building expressways and international sea ports and airports and into improving the country's infrastructure.
Head of the institute Le Do Muoi said the common goal of the five national transport planning schemes for 2021-2030 and vision to 2050 is to develop a synchronous national infrastructure system, build a number of modern, high-quality works, improve the economy's competitiveness, and gradually curb traffic accidents.
The sector has also proposed steps for investments in railways, especially those connecting sea ports and logistics centres to the national rail network.
At the meeting, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The underscored that further breakthroughs must be made in the years to come, and directed that future projects be linked together and that the nation's potential and strengths for socio-economic development be brought into play.
He assigned relevant units to assess the general demand for new means of transport, prepare lists of prioritised projects, and set out capital solutions and roadmaps for their implementation, among other matters.
Source: VNA
