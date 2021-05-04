Traffic accidents down during holiday period

A traffic accident in Biinh Phuoc Province on Sunday that left one person dead. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — During the recent four-day holiday, 58 people were killed and 64 injured in 111 road accidents nationwide, according to the Railway and Road Traffic Police Department.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of accidents, deaths and injuries reduced by 22, 21 and 12, respectively.

Of the figure, 109 accidents occurred on the roads, leaving 56 dead and 64 injured. There was one fatal accident on the railway and another fatality on the water.

Traffic police nationwide discovered 32,621 violations, collected nearly VNĐ32 billion (US$1.39 million) in fines, and revoked 2,320 driving licenses.

They also prevented illegal motorbike racing in several southern localities, ensuring travel safety during the holiday.

Trần Hữu Minh, Head of the office of the National Steering Committee on Traffic Safety, said traffic accidents during the holiday dropped dramatically compared to last year. Particularly, the number of deaths reduced by 26.58 per cent.

The Traffic Police Department deployed forces to ensure traffic safety and order during and after the April 30 and May 1 holidays, and the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

During the period from April 15-June 14, traffic safety and social order on roads, waterways and railways, will be prioritised, focusing on accident hot spots and congested areas. — VNS