Trade Ministry finds ways to help Bac Giang boost lychee sales

A farmer harvests lychees. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has found ways to help Bac Giang Province with the sale of lychees – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – During an online conference on farm produce consumption between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Bac Giang Province on May 25, the ministry discussed ways to help the province sell lychees as the Covid-19 resurgence has prevented Chinese traders from entering the country to buy them.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said that Bac Giang should enhance the consumption of farm produce, including lychees, in the local market, instead of depending so much on its traditional import market.

The province should grant Covid-19 safety certificates to agricultural products grown in Bac Giang Province to make it easier to transport goods to other provinces and cities, Lao Dong Online reported, citing Hai.

Apart from pledging to facilitate the transportation of goods, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien also asked the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, the Asia-Africa Market Department, the Import-Export Agency and some relevant agencies to consider using online sale and consumption methods. Goods will be delivered at border gates.

Besides, the ministry committed to trying its best to help Bac Giang access necessities under any circumstances, said Dien.

At the online conference, Bac Giang Chairman Le Anh Duong said that in 2021, the province's lychee growing area reached 28,100 hectares, with total output of 180,000 tons, up by some 15,000 tons from the 2020 figure.

Bac Giang lychees are assessed as highly qualified and meet requirements on food safety and Covid-19 safety, so they are safe for local and global customers, Duong said, expecting the ministry to ask other provinces and cities to create favorable conditions for the transportation of the lychees.

Besides, the leader of the province proposed the ministry help it access more partners in foreign markets such as Japan, Australia and Singapore to ramp up the consumption of lychees.

