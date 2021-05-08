The US treasures strategic partnership with ASEAN

The US diplomat made the confirmation at the 34th ASEAN – US Dialogue held via video conference on May 6 with the participation of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and other heads of ASEAN SOM of ASEAN member states.

Mr. Keshap also emphasized that the US wishes to enhance cooperation with ASEAN to address current challenges.

At the virtual event, ASEAN countries highly valued the US's contributions to regional peace, stability, cooperation and development.

Both ASEAN countries and the US agreed to promote collaboration in trade-investment, human resources development, renewable energy, marine cooperation, natural disaster response, and climate change adaption.

Both sides affirmed their close coordination in maintaining peace, security and stability in the region, including maritime security and safety in the East Sea [also known as the South China Sea].

The US stressed its support for ASEAN's principal stance on the East Sea issue. It hailed the bloc for bringing into full play its role in strengthening regional cooperation, dialogues, trust-building, and in ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the building of an effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).

Regarding the Myanmar issue, the US applauded the outcomes of the latest ASEAN Leaders' Meeting and voiced its support for the group to perform its role in boosting dialogues and reconciliation to assist Myanmar in stabilizing the situation.

Talking about regional and international issues on behalf of ASEAN member states, Deputy FM Dung underlined that amidst increasing challenges such as diseases, natural disasters, climate change, competition for natural resources, and sovereignty claims, nations should foster cooperation and dialogue, build trust, respect the rule of law, raise the sense of responsibility, behave according to standards and respect each other to ensure an environment of peace and stability for development.

The Vietnamese senior official suggested ASEAN member states and the US enhance cooperation to ensure regional peace, security and prosperous development via ASEAN-led mechanisms. They should boost the rules-based regional order, adhere to international law, and solve disputes peacefully.

He also confirmed ASEAN's principal stance on the East Sea issue. He hoped that the US will continue to play a constructive role and support ASEAN's efforts in building the East Sea into a sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation and the grouping's role in assisting Myanmar.

