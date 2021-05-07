Ten positive cases reported in National Cancer Hospital in Hà Nội

- Vinacomin's revenue hits US$1.67 billion in four months
- A Hà Nội man on the same flight with two Chinese experts tested positive to SARS-CoV-2
- Health ministry issued guidelines on handling COVID-19 vaccine blood clots
- Member of staff at Yên Bái hotel tests positive for COVID-19
- Việt Nam willing to support India to overcome hard time due to COVID-19: Spokesperson
HÀ NỘI — Another hospital in Hà Nội has been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19.
The National Cancer Hospital, commonly known as K Hospital, reported ten positive cases on Friday, all patients and their relatives.
Hà Nội authorities and officials from the Health Ministry visited the hospital in Thanh Trì District early Friday morning without entering the campus.
People's Committee Chairman Chu Ngọc Anh called on citizens to be more responsible with prevention and control measures.
Director of the National Cancer Hospital Lê Văn Quảng locked down all three hospital branches in Hoàn Kiếm District, Tam Hiệp Commune and Tân Triều Commune in Thanh Trì District.
All medical workers, patients and their relatives must remain inside the buildings until further notice.
This is the second hospital site to detect a cluster of COVID-19 cases. Earlier this week, a number of staff, patients and their relatives at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases tested positive.
Hà Nội Chairman Chu Ngọc Anh said they are not considering locking down the entire capital city at this time.
"Authorities are working to trace all suspected cases," he said.
Secretariat of the city Party's Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng called on people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
"People must ensure disease prevention and control measures as well as co-operate with authorities to detect and trace suspected cases, which is very important for the city to fight against COVID-19," he said.
Hà Nội's Centre for Disease Control on Thursday night reported three more cases.
One is a 25-year-old woman who was taking care of her husband at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, another is a 41-year-old man from Thường Tín District who stayed at the Mường Thanh Hotel in Đà Nẵng. His wife's brother has also tested positive.
The Ministry of Health has asked medical workers, and anyone working at healthcare centres and hospitals to avoid visiting places deemed at risk like parties, parks, cinemas, bars and karaoke venues.
On Tuesday, police in Thạch Thất District, Hà Nội, raided a karaoke bar in Thạch Hòa Commune and found six men and seven women using drugs. Police seized two grams of ketamine and 1.3 grams of MDMA. Ten of the thirteen people tested positive for narcotics.
Vĩnh Yên City under knockdown
Meanwhile, the People's Committee of Vĩnh Phúc has imposed a 15-day social distancing order in Vĩnh Yên City.
People are required to stay at home and only go out in urgent situations. Non-essential businesses and services are closed and people must keep a distance of at least two metres and no gatherings of more than two people at public places are permitted.
By Thursday evening, Vĩnh Phúc province reported 27 COVID-19 cases, of them, 11 are in Vĩnh Yên City. VNS
- Top New York City cancer hospital has just one week's supply of masks left as five staff members and three patients test positive for coronavirus
- 2nd COVID19 death in Mumbai; 10 new positive cases reported in Maharashtra
- No new Covid-19 positive case reported in Pune on Monday; 3 more countries added to high-risk list
- Kerala: 9 new COVID-19 positive cases reported; Vijayan says not a single person will go without food
- More positive cases reported in State
- Coronavirus CT: Fifth Death, 29 New Positive Cases Reported
- Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana
- Arlington Coronavirus: Another Positive Case Reported
- Coronavirus CT: 8 Deaths, 327 Total Positive Cases Reported
- Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported from GB Nagar
- Haryana’s first coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
- No COVID-19 positive case reported in Guntur: Collector
Ten positive cases reported in National Cancer Hospital in Hà Nội have 714 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.