Ten positive cases reported in National Cancer Hospital in Hà Nội

People are told not enter Tân Triều Brach of National Cancer Hospital on Friday morning after SARS-CoV-2 positive cases reported there. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

HÀ NỘI — Another hospital in Hà Nội has been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19.

The National Cancer Hospital, commonly known as K Hospital, reported ten positive cases on Friday, all patients and their relatives.

Hà Nội authorities and officials from the Health Ministry visited the hospital in Thanh Trì District early Friday morning without entering the campus.

People's Committee Chairman Chu Ngọc Anh called on citizens to be more responsible with prevention and control measures.

Director of the National Cancer Hospital Lê Văn Quảng locked down all three hospital branches in Hoàn Kiếm District, Tam Hiệp Commune and Tân Triều Commune in Thanh Trì District.

All medical workers, patients and their relatives must remain inside the buildings until further notice.

This is the second hospital site to detect a cluster of COVID-19 cases. Earlier this week, a number of staff, patients and their relatives at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases tested positive.

Hà Nội Chairman Chu Ngọc Anh said they are not considering locking down the entire capital city at this time.

"Authorities are working to trace all suspected cases," he said.

Secretariat of the city Party's Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng called on people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

"People must ensure disease prevention and control measures as well as co-operate with authorities to detect and trace suspected cases, which is very important for the city to fight against COVID-19," he said.

Hà Nội's Centre for Disease Control on Thursday night reported three more cases.

One is a 25-year-old woman who was taking care of her husband at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, another is a 41-year-old man from Thường Tín District who stayed at the Mường Thanh Hotel in Đà Nẵng. His wife's brother has also tested positive.

The Ministry of Health has asked medical workers, and anyone working at healthcare centres and hospitals to avoid visiting places deemed at risk like parties, parks, cinemas, bars and karaoke venues.

On Tuesday, police in Thạch Thất District, Hà Nội, raided a karaoke bar in Thạch Hòa Commune and found six men and seven women using drugs. Police seized two grams of ketamine and 1.3 grams of MDMA. Ten of the thirteen people tested positive for narcotics.

Vĩnh Yên City under knockdown

Meanwhile, the People's Committee of Vĩnh Phúc has imposed a 15-day social distancing order in Vĩnh Yên City.

People are required to stay at home and only go out in urgent situations. Non-essential businesses and services are closed and people must keep a distance of at least two metres and no gatherings of more than two people at public places are permitted.

By Thursday evening, Vĩnh Phúc province reported 27 COVID-19 cases, of them, 11 are in Vĩnh Yên City. VNS