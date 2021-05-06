Tax payment extension totals VNĐ115 trillion

HÀ NỘI — The total value of taxes and land lease fees under the Government's recently-issued decree on the extension of deadlines for tax payment is VNĐ115 trillion (US$4.97 billion), heard a press conference of the Government on Wednesday.
Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn said Decree No 52/2021/NĐ-CP aims to support enterprises, organisations, family businesses and individuals who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the Decree, a five-month extension will be given to value-added tax of the assessment periods of March, April, May, June, the first quarter and the second quarter this year. This means the payment of VAT of March assessment period will be extended to September.
The timeframe for payment of value-added tax of July and August will be extended by four and three months, respectively.
Payment of corporate income tax in the first and second quarters will be extended by three months, according to the Decree.
A six-month extension will be given to payment of land rent fees, starting from May 31, 2021.
This is the third time the Government has introduced tax and land rent payment deadlines since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on January 23, 2020.
Earlier, the Government promulgated Decree No 41/2020/NĐ-CP dated April 8, 2020 on the extension of deadlines for tax and land rent fee payment and Decree No 109/2020/NĐ-CP providing the extension of time limits for excise tax payment for domestically manufactured or assembled cars.
In implementing the two previous decrees, a total of 184,900 dossiers on tax and land lease payment extensions were passed with a total sum of VNĐ87.3 trillion. — VNS
