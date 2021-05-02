Strategy change: students allowed to leave concentrated quarantined centers

As of February 5, students under 5 years old who are quarantined at concentrated isolation centers will be on home quarantine. Other students can return home one week after having a negative test. Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long at at an online meeting on Feb. 5. The information was announced by Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long at an online meeting with provinces and cities hit by Covid-19 pandemic on February 5. The Minister said that during the ongoing outbreak, the virus characteristics have changed, so it is necessary to change the strategy for COVID-19 prevention and control, as follows. First, due to demand for widespread testing in northern Quang Ninh and Hai Duong provinces, where the latest outbreak began, the Ministry of Health now permits the combination of 10 – 15 samples collected from the same families in one test, instead of five samples previously. “If the combined sample is found positive, the whole family will be isolated, then will take the sample again to test each person to classify F0, F1 cases,” he said. Around 30,000 households in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh province need testing and this strategy can be applied right away. The Ministry of Health has… Read full this story
