State leaders inspect election preparations and meet voters

HCM City — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc joined other candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils in HCM City at a conference reviewing the socio-economic-cultural situation and national defence-security in HCM City’s outlying districts of Củ Chi and Hóc Môn on Thursday.

The event was held three days before the first meeting between voters and candidates in constituency No 10 in Củ Chi, scheduled for Sunday.

Phúc hailed the municipal Election Committee for holding the event to help the candidates understand the local situation and devise plans to meet public needs.

Expressing his honour at being a candidate of Củ Chi, he said Củ Chi and Hóc Môn have advantages in land and socio-economic infrastructure, which provide a launchpad for them to prosper in the future.

He suggested authorities and people in Củ Chi and Hóc Môn districts study high-tech, digital, and organic agricultural models and make the best use of land potential by reviewing land use planning and allocating more land for trade, industry, services, and high-tech agriculture.

More attention should be paid to new-style rural development, the building of ecological urban areas and green belts, and making changes to the structure of the local workforce.

He said the two districts should provide more care to the families of revolutionary contributors, and disadvantaged and vulnerable groups, while maintaining national defence-security and social safety and order and ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control.

Phúc hoped the two districts would uphold their glorious revolutionary tradition and optimise their advantages for growth.

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ checks election preparation at a constituency in Tuyên Quang city. —VNA/VNS Photo

Candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the NA and all-level People's Council are scheduled to begin their election campaigns this weekend.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Election Council Vương Đình Huệ this week inspected preparations for the elections in Tuyên Quang City, the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang.

The top legislator said Tuyên Quang Province has been making good preparations and conforming with legal regulations, noting that it must ensure absolute safety amid the pandemic.

He asked local authorities to finish handling complaints and denunciations related to candidates by May 13 while promoting IT application during the elections.

As the province is home to a large number of ethnic minority groups, Huệ suggested it consider translating documents related to the elections to the minorities' languages.

At a working session with provincial leaders, the NA chairman also recorded their proposals on public investment.

The same day, Huệ, other members of the inspection delegation, and officials of Tuyên Quang also presented gifts to 100 disadvantaged and low-income households in communes of Sơn Dương District.

Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh and candidates vying for election as deputies for the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu in the 15th National Assembly met with voters in Vũng Tàu City on Thursday.

Candidates briefed those in attendance on the action programmes they plan to implement if elected to the 15th NA.

Minh said he has worked for many years in foreign affairs and diplomacy, including on issues relating to territorial boundaries, the East Sea, and islands.

He highlighted the locality's strength in maritime economic development and its important role in the southern key economic region and the nation, saying he hopes to represent voters and the locality by working to promote sea-based economic development.

Local voters said they expect elected deputies to whole-heartedly serve the Party, the State and the people, and pay more attention to the lives of local people.

The Fatherland Front of the Mekong Delta province of Sóc Trăng held a meeting between election candidates and voters from May 3 to 5.

Voters in the province hoped the candidates, if elected, will raise their voice and pay more attention to local infrastructure in the Mekong Delta, especially traffic issues, pollution and protecting agricultural brands and farm produce.

Trần Tấn Phong, a voter in Kế Sách District, said a quarter of the country's population is in the Mekong Delta but the region currently only has four bridges crossing the Tiền and Hậu rivers, resulting in traffic congestion.

Voters said they hoped the elected deputies would fulfil their promises.

Dương Minh Tiến, another voter, said local farmers faced difficulties in accessing farm produce distribution channels as well as seedlings and materials. This is an urgent issue that needs attention from elected deputies.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Bình Phước Province Trần Tuệ Hiền and candidates for the provincial People's Council recently met voters at voting unit No 2 in Tân Phú and Tân Thành wards, Đồng Xoài City.

Voters said the action plans of the candidates all focus on developing the local economy. Some mention detailed plans such as improving the living environment, investing in infrastructure and increasing and incomes. — VNS