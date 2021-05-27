Singapore tops list of foreign investors over five-month period

According to data released by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, between the beginning of the year and May 20, the disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects have increased by 6.7% to US$7.15 billion compared to the same period from last year.
The country was home to 33,615 valid FDI projects and had recorded a total registered capital of US$396.86 billion by May 20.
In relation to the figure, a total of 613 new projects were licensed, with various schemes in Hanoi making up roughly US$8.83 billion, an increase of 18.6% compared to the same period from last year.
Furthermore, 342 operating projects were registered to have raised investment capital by US$3.86 billion, while foreign businesses also invested a sum of US$1.31 billion throughout the reviewed period through capital contribution and share purchases.
Foreign financiers invested in 18 local industries during the course of the five-month period, of which the processing and manufacturing sector topped the list with US$6.14 billion, followed by power production and distribution, real estate business, along with the wholesale and retail sectors.
Singapore topped the list among the 70 countries and territories currently investing in the nation with US$5.26 billion, accounting for nearly 37.6% of total investment capital, followed by Japan with US$2.59 billion, and the Republic of Korea with US$1.83 billion.
Most notably, the Mekong Delta province of Long An topped the list of 56 provinces nationwide in terms of luring FDI inflows with a total registered investment capital of US$3.35 billion, making up 23.9% of total capital, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with US$1.34 billion, Can Tho with US$1.32 billion, along with Binh Duong, Hai Phong, and Bac Giang.
