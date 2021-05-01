Short films, documentaries by hard-of-hearing people introduced

PANO – Three short films and documentaries, "Story of the hand", "Golden Apron" and "Girl with the dancing dream", were introduced to the public and the community of hard-of-hearing people on April 2 nd .
This is one of the activities held at a meeting to review the implementation of the art project "Listening with your eyes", a film-making teaching and film making project dedicated to hard-of-hearing people.
|Studying script. Photo: phapluatplus.vn
"Listening with yourt eyes" is a project in the program Charlotte Peace Designer 2015 bearing the message of "Peace and development" funded by UN-Habitat and Lotte Group, which lasted from December 2015 to March 2016.
During the four months of the project, hard-of-hearing people were provided with free training on such areas as film direction, film production, etc.
