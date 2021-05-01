Senior military officer inspects COVID-19 prevention and control in Phu Quoc

Phu Quoc City with many resorts and tourist destinations has air routes linking with many provinces and cities domestically and internationally. So far military units stationed in the city have well carried out COVID-19 prevention and control measures, promptly detected and arrested illegal immigrants in line with the directives and plans of higher levels.

Currently, the Medical Center and barracks of Company 77 (Brigade 950, Military Region 9) in the city have set up quarantined zones with 60 beds and 100 beds respectively.

In addition, the Kien Giang provincial Military Command has also worked with local militiamen, border guards and police to run 30 anti-COVID-19 checkpoints.

Concluding the inspection, General Nam hailed the units' efforts over the past time and asked them to boost information dissemination on COVID-19 prevention and control in the local community, promote patrols so as to control their designated waters and border areas while ensuring material lives for troops on duty at the checkpoints.

