Phu Quoc City with many resorts and tourist destinations has air routes linking with many provinces and cities domestically and internationally. So far military units stationed in the city have well carried out COVID-19 prevention and control measures, promptly detected and arrested illegal immigrants in line with the directives and plans of higher levels.
Currently, the Medical Center and barracks of Company 77 (Brigade 950, Military Region 9) in the city have set up quarantined zones with 60 beds and 100 beds respectively.
In addition, the Kien Giang provincial Military Command has also worked with local militiamen, border guards and police to run 30 anti-COVID-19 checkpoints.
Concluding the inspection, General Nam hailed the units' efforts over the past time and asked them to boost information dissemination on COVID-19 prevention and control in the local community, promote patrols so as to control their designated waters and border areas while ensuring material lives for troops on duty at the checkpoints.
Translated by Khanh Ngan
- Ten ambulances delivered to help COVID-19 prevention efforts
- FG’s adopted COVID-19 pandemic control policy infringes on human rights — Adeyanju
- Hanoi orders street food stalls to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention measures
- An Giang traces escapee from COVID-19 quarantine camp
- Pentagon: COVID-19 Hospital Stay Disqualifies Recruits
- Steering Committee: Vietnam on top of COVID-19
- Overcrowding, Unhygienic Conditions Causing Quick Spread of COVID 19 in Prisons, UN Says
- Australia to Phase-In Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions
- US CDC, FDA Chiefs in Self-Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure
- South Sudan Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Rise in Cases
- Vice-Premier inspects Heilongjiang for COVID-19 response
- Coronavirus | How panic buying at Chennai’s Koyambedu market created a COVID-19 cluster
Senior military officer inspects COVID-19 prevention and control in Phu Quoc have 255 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.