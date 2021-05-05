Selecting eligible and capable candidates for the NA and People’s Councils is a must: officials

NA deputy Hoàng Văn Cường. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly is increasing innovation, improving operational efficiency and raising the quality and professionalism of the delegates, members of the NA have agreed.

Hoàng Văn Cường, member of the National Assembly Delegation from Hà Nội and Member of the Finance-Budget Committee of the National Assembly, Vice Rector of National Economics University, said the consultation work to select NA candidates is crucial and it is necessary to select delegates who are capable and qualified.

"The responsibilities of National Assembly deputies are not only listening to the voice of voters but also know how to convey those opinions to contribute to important issues of the country; and to hold law enforcement agencies accountable,” Cường said.

“The selection of delegates who are qualified and knowledgeable in professional fields is essential. They must be people who dare to speak, dare to act and be honest, upright, willing to contribute to the common good."

In addition to information from candidate profiles sent to the agency participating in the negotiation, Cường said that candidates’ action plans are an important channel for voters to learn about their abilities and position which is crucial when choosing candidates to fulfill their promises to the voters.

Fulltime delegates

Supporting the increase of full-time delegates from 35 per cent to 40 per cent, Trần Văn Lâm, Deputy Head of the Delegation of the National Assembly of Bắc Giang province and Member of the Finance-Budget Committee of the National Assembly, said this is a reasonable direction, suitable for the current conditions.

He added that the increase will promote the National Assembly’s role, especially in the work of supervision and ensure transparency.

With the position as the highest representative body of the people and the highest state power agency of the country, the requirements for the National Assembly in the future carry a lot of responsibility and, requires the National Assembly to continue promoting the spirit of innovation, creativity and action for the benefit of the people and the nation, Lâm said.

Deputy Hoàng Văn Cường said when the full-time delegates spend all their time on issues at the National Assembly, they will be able to contact voters and experts in different fields as well as collecting and listening to many opinions when contributing to the law.

But at the same time, full-time delegates will work completely independently from law enforcement agencies, therefore can question the operation of these agencies independently.

"The delegates will be more objective and have an independent perspective and position, without any constraints from the management and executive agencies. This will allow them to give their opinions and questions directly, more frankly and more directly," Cường said. — VNS