Sacombank offers slew of incentives on corporate cards

Sacombank is offering many new incentives and financial solutions to corporate customers, including waiver of annual fees for new corporate credit and debit cards from now until July 25. — Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY— Sacombank is offering many new incentives and financial solutions to corporate customers to help optimise their business performance.

From now until July 25 it has waived annual fees for new corporate credit and debit cards, and 150 corporate customers with the highest transaction values and meeting programme conditions will receive a gift of a premium coffee machine.

All corporates spending VNĐ10 million (US$434.4) using their cards will be eligible to participate in a lucky draw that will have attractive prizes such as a View Sonic 55-inch interactive flat panel, Sony projector and HP printer.

Sacombank corporate card is a solution to help customers limit cash transactions, manage their accounts flexibly at any time and from anywhere and meet their short-term cash needs.

When making payments or shopping, businesses can use the card first and pay after 55 days without interest.

With Sacombank Visa corporate card, customers also enjoy many other incentives on office applications and solutions from partners such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Microsoft Office 365, Pipedrive, and Skyroam, and for conferences, seminars and food at the Metropole, Gala Center, Á Đông, Sushi World, and others.

To help businesses proactively manage their card spending, Sacombank has a corporate card management feature on its Sacombank Pay financial management app to create/change pin code, activate/unlock card, and check limit/balance/ statement/card transaction history.

Sacombank, in collaboration with card organisation Visa International, will launch Sacombank Business Reporting to help businesses manage cost effectively and reduce manual reporting procedures.

With this tool, businesses can customise their cost/statements to provide important information through reports that can be retrieved according to their needs, thereby helping analyse the efficiency of using financial resources through corporate credit cards and closely monitoring cash flows and business costs. — VNS