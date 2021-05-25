Quang Nam relaxes some Covid-19 restrictions

By Nhan Tam

A corner of Hoi An ancient town. People hope that the city will be livelier once some activities are resumed – PHOTO: UYEN LE

QUANG NAM – Hoi An City and other districts in Quang Nam Province such as Duy Xuyen, Dai Loc and Dien Ban have been allowed to reopen many activities such as F&B, beach swimming, sightseeing and entertainment, among others.

All of these activities must comply with pandemic safety requirements by the Ministry of Health, according to the latest decision approved on May 25 by Tran Van Tan, Vice chairman of the Quang Nam People's Committee.

Accordingly, Quang Nam has terminated the implementation of previous decisions of suspending activities to prevent and control the Covid-19 outbreak.

Some of the activities include organizing cultural events, sports, festivals, contests, festivals, etc. that gather more than 30 people, apart from sightseeing, walking streets, night markets, education and training institutions, among others.

However, according to this latest decision, Quang Nam will continue to suspend some unnecessary services such as bars, karaoke, discos, massage parlors, games and cinemas to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak.

Everyone is required to wear a face mask in public.

In another development, according to the office of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Province, this relaxation is only implemented inside the province. Seven checkpoints at the gateways to Quang Nam will still be operational.

