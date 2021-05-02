Quang Hai named among most valuable players of ASEAN teams

Vietnamese midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai of Hanoi FC has been named in a list featuring the most valuable footballers playing for ASEAN teams, as announced by website Asean Football. Most notably, Quang Hai ranks sixth with an overall transfer value of EUR300,000. He is followed by Thierry Bin of Cambodia, Faiq Bolkiah of Brunei, and Bounking of Laos with values of EUR225,000, EUR200,000, and EUR100,000, respectively. Goalkeeper Neil Etherdige of the Philippines tops the list with a transfer value of EUR2.4 million, whilst Chanathip Songkrasin, sometimes referred to as “Thailand’s Messi”, is in second position with a transfer value of EUR1.7 million. Third place goes to footballer Patrick Fabiano of Timor-Leste with an overall value of EUR650,000. VOV VN’s midfielder Quang Hai to vie for Asian best player of 2019 National midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai is one of the top 24 nominees of the Best Footballers of Asia 2019 award held by China’s Titan Sports newspaper.
