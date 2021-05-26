PM commends frontline healthcare workers on COVID-19 fight

In the letter, the Government leader noted the COVID-19 pandemic is taking its heavy toll on all economies worldwide, including Vietnam.

The fourth COVID-19 wave is striking many localities in Vietnam, with newly mutated variants said to be highly transmissible than their predecessors.

However, Chinh said the Government has introduced bold measures in an attempt to keep the outbreak in check and create favourble conditions for local socio-economic development.

He noted with satisfaction that amid new COVID-19 threats Vietnam has successfully and safely organized the general election to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and grassroots-level People's Councils, with voter turnout reaching more than 99%.

The PM attributed the results to the correct, timely and effective leadership and direction of all Party organisations and administrations, as well as the solidarity of the people. He especially singled out frontline forces such as soldiers, policemen, and healthcare workers, for their tireless efforts in the fight for the sake of people's health.

He expressed his belief the frontline doctors alongside other frontline forces and people nationwide will continue to uphold their vanguard spirit and act more effectively to soon stop the epidemic.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that recurred in Vietnam in late April has spread to 30 cities and provinces across the country, with more than 2,500 cases confirmed.

Notably, newly mutated variants B.1.1.7 and B.1.617.2 which are believed to be highly transmissible than their predecessors, have been detected in Vietnam during the current fourth wave.