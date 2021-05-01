Online pharmacy platform POC raises $4.5 mln to improve services in Vietnam

Based in Vietnam and Hong Kong, the platform helps stakeholders such as pharmacies, drug manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and consumers to digitally manage their interactions.
It raised the money from Picus Capital of Germany, Goat Capital and FJ Labs that of the U.S., Febe Ventures 500 Startups Vietnam of Singapore, and several unnamed angel investors.
It is one of the biggest rounds at this stage in Vietnam, according to DealStreetAsia publication.
POC Pharma said it would use the money to improve its services in Vietnam, focusing on selling pharmaceutical products online first and then aiming to launch in more countries.
A man holds a smartphone with the POC Pharma application. Photo by POC Pharma.
Established in 2020 by Thomas Miklavec and Charles Defrance, POC helps pharmacists manage all their processes, increasing revenues and profits while improving their quality of service.
Its services include trade programs and trade offers management, content and information sharing, data integration and visualization, customized customer engagement, multichannel commercialization, and order management.
The startup said it has five global pharmaceutical company customers, including Bayer and Pfizer, and more than 20,000 pharmacies in 22 different markets use its platform.
