Nine more COVID-19 cases logged in Bac Ninh

On May 5, the province recorded two infections.

All of the new patients are under treatment at the Bac Ninh general hospital.

Located in Hanoi's outlying district of Dong Anh, the hospital was the frontline facility in the COVID-19 fight. On May 4, a doctor of the hospital was confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

On the May 6, the central city of Da Nang confirmed a new case, who is a staff of the New Phuong Dong nightclub. The apartment where the patient lives has been blocked.

On May 4, a staff of the nightclub was confirmed positive for the virus.

Also on May 6, the health sector in the neighboring province of Quang Ngai announced a new case in Quang Ngai city's Tinh Ky commune linked with a pandemic outbreak at the New Phuong Dong nightclub.

Following the detection, local authorities immediately ordered the temporary closure of schools in the commune and a ban on entry of vessels to the area in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

